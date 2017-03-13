Man pleads guilty to meth manufacturing

Man pleads guilty to meth manufacturing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to manufacturing methamphetamine after he was released on bond for possessing materials to make the drug a few months earlier. Patrick A. Gerber, 38, formerly of Whitewater, reached an agreement to enter guilty pleas from two cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Geneva Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
school board members overstepping (Aug '16) Mar 9 Every Life Matters 4
GET Medications Mar 4 ghyui 1
News Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W... Feb '17 Every Life Matters 1
honey bear farm (Jul '08) Feb '17 janweems 30
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 2
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... Oct '16 Skittlez8773 206
See all Lake Geneva Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Geneva Forum Now

Lake Geneva Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Geneva Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Lake Geneva, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,090 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC