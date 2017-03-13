Man pleads guilty to making meth while released on bond for other meth charges

A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to manufacturing methamphetamine after he was released on bond for possessing materials to make the drug a few months earlier. On Aug. 2 , members of the Walworth County sheriff's drug unit executed a search warrant at N6619 Anderson Drive, town of Richmond, where they found pseudoephedrine, batteries containing lithium, drain cleaner, camp stove fuel and iodized salt, according to the criminal complaint.

