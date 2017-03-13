Man pleads guilty to making meth while released on bond for other meth charges
A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to manufacturing methamphetamine after he was released on bond for possessing materials to make the drug a few months earlier. On Aug. 2 , members of the Walworth County sheriff's drug unit executed a search warrant at N6619 Anderson Drive, town of Richmond, where they found pseudoephedrine, batteries containing lithium, drain cleaner, camp stove fuel and iodized salt, according to the criminal complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Lake Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Every Life Matters
|4
|GET Medications
|Mar 4
|ghyui
|1
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb '17
|Every Life Matters
|1
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|janweems
|30
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|206
Find what you want!
Search Lake Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC