Live onstage: Music, magic and more
The cast of "The Go Tour" includes, clockwise, from the left, Sarah Rowles, Becca Davis, Kenny Fryer, Charlie Fell, Hanna Sandberg and Makensie Stoll. ChapelOnTheHill.net photo From dancing horses to Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," there are plenty of upcoming performances onstage to delight both adults and children this spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Lake Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Every Life Matters
|4
|GET Medications
|Mar 4
|ghyui
|1
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb '17
|Every Life Matters
|1
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|janweems
|30
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|206
Find what you want!
Search Lake Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC