Live onstage: Music, magic and more

The cast of "The Go Tour" includes, clockwise, from the left, Sarah Rowles, Becca Davis, Kenny Fryer, Charlie Fell, Hanna Sandberg and Makensie Stoll. ChapelOnTheHill.net photo From dancing horses to Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," there are plenty of upcoming performances onstage to delight both adults and children this spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.