Lake Geneva man accused of fifth OWI

Walworth County prosecutors charged a Lake Geneva man with fifth-offense intoxicated driving after police said they found him sleeping in the driver's seat with the key in the ignition, according to a criminal complaint. Town of Delavan police said they found Kyle D. Gindorff, 30, of N3486 Highway 67, Stop 5, in his vehicle at about 7:54 p.m. March 3 in the town of Delavan, according to the complaint.

