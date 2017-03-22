Irish immigrants put heart into their...

Irish immigrants put heart into their new homeland

Friday Mar 10 Read more: CSI Media

More than 3,500 miles separate Ireland and Wisconsin, but Irish history is a lot closer than you might think. As part of America's great melting pot, 19th-century Irish immigrants flocked to our state, including Walworth and Rock counties, where they helped settle the land as farmers and workers, added their names and skills to local communities and built schools, churches and businesses -- some of which are still thriving today.

