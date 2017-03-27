Former Burger King manager pleads not guilty to stealing $90,000
A former Lake Geneva Burger King manager pleaded not guilty Monday to taking more than $90,000 from the restaurant over two years, according to court records. Joel I. Escobar-Lopez, 21, of Lake Geneva is charged with two counts of theft over $10,000 in a business setting.
