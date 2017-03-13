Carol R. Noltze Capelle, Elkhorn, WI
Carol R. Noltze Capelle, age 92, of Elkhorn, WI, formerly of Port Washington, WI, died Friday, February 24, 2017 at Mercy Walworth Hospital and Medical Center in Lake Geneva, after a brief illness. She was born on September 19, 1924 in Port Washington, the daughter of Charles C. and Elizabeth Egerer Lauters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Lake Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Every Life Matters
|4
|GET Medications
|Mar 4
|ghyui
|1
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb 12
|Every Life Matters
|1
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|janweems
|30
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|206
Find what you want!
Search Lake Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC