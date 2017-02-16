Walworth County judge revokes license of LITH sergeant accused in fatal DUI crash

A Walworth County judge has revoked the driver's license of a Lake in the Hills police sergeant – who also is a Hebron trustee – for one year after finding probable cause he was intoxicated while driving. Mark Mogan, 49, of Hebron was arrested by Lake Geneva police last December after he allegedly drove intoxicated about 5:20 p.m. Dec. 27 and struck 29-year-old Samantha Norris, who was crossing the road at Edwards Boulevard and Route 120 in Lake Geneva.

