Not guilty plea to possessing meth

41 min ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A Lake Geneva man pleaded not guilty Friday to possessing methamphetamine and related materials after police raided his home Jan. 5. Daniel W. Wobig, 28, is charged with party to possession of meth, possession of materials for making meth, possession of meth waste, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 12. Police raided the home at 427 Spring St. in Lake Geneva owned by Patrick McBean and found 3.8 grams of meth along with other materials, according to the complaint. McBean, 50, Krista L. Stoll Wobig, 31, and Joseph A. Aull, 47, all face various charges following the raid.

