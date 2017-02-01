Man shot by officers in walworth County is identified

A 26-year-old Lake Geneva man died as the result of shots fired by police Thursday night, according to a news release The joint release, issued Friday morning by the Walworth County sheriff and Elkhorn police chief identifies the deceased as Kris Kristl, 26. A Walworth County deputy and Elkhorn police officer were "involved in an on-duty, officer-involved shooting" at about 7:46 p.m. Thursday, the release states. Police were investigating a complaint of reckless driving when the shooting occurred on County H near Petrie Road in the town of Geneva, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.