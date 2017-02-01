Man shot by officers in walworth Coun...

Man shot by officers in walworth County is identified

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A 26-year-old Lake Geneva man died as the result of shots fired by police Thursday night, according to a news release The joint release, issued Friday morning by the Walworth County sheriff and Elkhorn police chief identifies the deceased as Kris Kristl, 26. A Walworth County deputy and Elkhorn police officer were "involved in an on-duty, officer-involved shooting" at about 7:46 p.m. Thursday, the release states. Police were investigating a complaint of reckless driving when the shooting occurred on County H near Petrie Road in the town of Geneva, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Geneva Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 2
school board members overstepping Dec '16 More optimistic 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... Oct '16 Skittlez8773 206
Rude driver (Dec '13) Sep '16 Michael McArthur 3
Arabs at Subway????? (Jun '11) Sep '16 Michael McArthur 5
News Complaint: Lake Geneva parents stabbed, pepper ... (May '12) Sep '16 Michael McArthur 10
See all Lake Geneva Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Geneva Forum Now

Lake Geneva Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Geneva Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Lake Geneva, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,245 • Total comments across all topics: 278,521,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC