Lake Geneva man held in Rock County for felony 4th OWI offense

Sunday Feb 19

The Rock County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 57-year-old man from Lake Geneva for his fourth OWI offense. A news release Sunday says a deputy pulled over Landry Loftus in the Town of Beloit Saturday night after seeing him drive erratically on Riverside Drive.

