Lake Geneva couple plead not guilty to possessing meth-making materials
A Lake Geneva couple have pleaded not guilty to possessing materials for making methamphetamine after a woman called police fearing her husband had overdosed. Cody J. Lenard, 23, pleaded not guilty Feb. 3, and Erica Lenard, 30, pleaded not guilty Jan. 30, according to Walworth County Court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Lake Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Feb 6
|janweems
|30
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|2
|school board members overstepping
|Dec '16
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|206
|Rude driver (Dec '13)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|3
|Arabs at Subway????? (Jun '11)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lake Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC