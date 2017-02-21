Judge revokes driver's license for La...

Judge revokes driver's license for Lake in the Hills cop

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Daily Herald

A Wisconsin judge has revoked the driver's license of Lake in the Hills police Sgt. Mark Mogan, who is accused of driving drunk and killing a Lake Geneva woman in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Geneva Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W... Feb 12 Every Life Matters 1
honey bear farm (Jul '08) Feb 6 janweems 30
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 2
school board members overstepping (Aug '16) Dec '16 More optimistic 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... Oct '16 Skittlez8773 206
Rude driver (Dec '13) Sep '16 Michael McArthur 3
See all Lake Geneva Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Geneva Forum Now

Lake Geneva Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Geneva Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lake Geneva, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC