Jack D. Cornes, Williams Bay, WI

Jack D. Cornes, 85, of Williams Bay, WI, died peacefully Saturday morning February 11, 2017 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, surrounded by his family. He was born February 27, 1931 in Evanston, IL, the son of the late Philip and Janet Cornes.

