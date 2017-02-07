For the Kids: Get some fresh air at Winterfest
Winterfest, featuring the 22nd annual U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition, continues this weekend at Riviera Park, 330 Broad St., in Lake Geneva. Sculpting wraps up at 11 a.m. Saturday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|honey bear farm (Jul '08)
|Mon
|janweems
|30
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|2
|school board members overstepping
|Dec '16
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|206
|Rude driver (Dec '13)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|3
|Arabs at Subway????? (Jun '11)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lake Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC