For the Kids: Get some fresh air at Winterfest

Winterfest, featuring the 22nd annual U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition, continues this weekend at Riviera Park, 330 Broad St., in Lake Geneva. Sculpting wraps up at 11 a.m. Saturday .

