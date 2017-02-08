Deal of the Day: Be seduced by Lake G...

Deal of the Day: Be seduced by Lake Geneva, Wisconsin this winter, from $99

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Budget Travel

There are plenty of hotels around Lake Geneva, but only the Geneva Inn is located right on the shore, affording scenic water views from the room as well as the restaurant. With this Deal of the Day, which is good for travel through April 30, you get one night in a spacious Deluxe Room .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Budget Travel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Geneva Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
honey bear farm (Jul '08) Mon janweems 30
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 2
school board members overstepping Dec '16 More optimistic 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... Oct '16 Skittlez8773 206
Rude driver (Dec '13) Sep '16 Michael McArthur 3
Arabs at Subway????? (Jun '11) Sep '16 Michael McArthur 5
See all Lake Geneva Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Geneva Forum Now

Lake Geneva Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Geneva Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lake Geneva, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC