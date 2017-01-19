Two arrested for making meth in Lake Geneva
Police say they received a call just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday of a drug overdose at the Wesley Inn, 625 Wells St. Officers say they arrived to find 30 year old Erica Lenard and 23 year old Cody Lenard in the room with items commonly used in methamphetamine production. The weather may be warming up for now, but conditions are expected to get colder again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Lake Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|2
|school board members overstepping
|Dec '16
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|207
|Rude driver (Dec '13)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|3
|Arabs at Subway????? (Jun '11)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|5
|Complaint: Lake Geneva parents stabbed, pepper ... (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lake Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC