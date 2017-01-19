Trapped dog rescued from van that caught fire in Lake Geneva
The Lake Geneva Fire Department says the fire started just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in a car in the parking lot of the Walmart on N. Edwards Boulevard and it spread to several other vehicles, including the van with the dog inside. The dog was resuscitated on scene and taken to a local animal hospital.
