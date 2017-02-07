Taxi driver charged in shooting incident

Taxi driver charged in shooting incident

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A Racine Taxi driver is charged with firing a semi-automatic handgun at the ground near two people who were attempting to leave without paying, according to a criminal complaint. According to the complaint filed Jan. 10 in Walworth County Court: Taxi driver Faryal Umar, 24, of Racine pulled out his gun Jan. 3 as Nathan A. McNabb, 18, of Lake Geneva and Taylor M. Brost, 17, of Genoa City exited his cab without paying in the town of Bloomfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Geneva Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
honey bear farm (Jul '08) Mon janweems 30
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... Dec '16 Christian Taliban 2
school board members overstepping Dec '16 More optimistic 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... Oct '16 Skittlez8773 206
Rude driver (Dec '13) Sep '16 Michael McArthur 3
Arabs at Subway????? (Jun '11) Sep '16 Michael McArthur 5
See all Lake Geneva Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Geneva Forum Now

Lake Geneva Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Geneva Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Lake Geneva, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,662,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC