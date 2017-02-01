'Supper Club' author, filmmaker at winter program

Participants of Old Fashioned: The Story of the Wisconsin Supper Club on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Horticultural Hall in Lake Geneva will not only hear from filmmaker Holly De Ruyter and author Mary Bergin, but get to sample supper club foods from Bergin's cookbook, prepared by Simple Cafe in Lake Geneva. Submitted photo A Wisconsin tradition, the supper club, is the focus of Old Fashioned: The Story of the Wisconsin Supper Club, a program that includes both storytelling and supper club food on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.