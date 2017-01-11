Not-guilty plea filed in sex image case

A second Badger High School student pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a charge accusing him of distributing a picture of him and another teen having sex with a 16-year-old girl. Tias L. Larson, 17, of Genoa City is charged with party to sexual exploitation of a child by filming, according to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 31 in Walworth County Court.

