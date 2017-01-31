New owner to combine Tri-Tec, Plasti-...

New owner to combine Tri-Tec, Plasti-coil operations in Wisconsin

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Plastics News

Larry Austin will move Tri-Tec Corp. operations into the same building as his other plastics company, Plasti-coil Inc., in Lake Geneva, Wis. Industry veteran Lawrence Austin has purchased a second small injection molding company in southeastern Wisconsin - Tri-Tec Corp., which specializes in gears, parts with internal and external threads, and other precision components.

