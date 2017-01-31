New owner to combine Tri-Tec, Plasti-coil operations in Wisconsin
Larry Austin will move Tri-Tec Corp. operations into the same building as his other plastics company, Plasti-coil Inc., in Lake Geneva, Wis. Industry veteran Lawrence Austin has purchased a second small injection molding company in southeastern Wisconsin - Tri-Tec Corp., which specializes in gears, parts with internal and external threads, and other precision components.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Lake Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec '16
|Christian Taliban
|2
|school board members overstepping
|Dec '16
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|207
|Rude driver (Dec '13)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|3
|Arabs at Subway????? (Jun '11)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|5
|Complaint: Lake Geneva parents stabbed, pepper ... (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lake Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC