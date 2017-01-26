Local Deer Advisory Council supports rehabilitation ban

Yvonne Wallace Blane, director of Fellow Mortals Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Lake Geneva, is disheartened the Kenosha County Deer Advisory Council voted 3-2 to recommend continuation of a statewide ban on rehabilitating deer in chronic wasting disease-affected areas. Blane contends the ban will prevent licensed facilities from caring for injured and orphaned fawns, which will lead the general public to take matters into its own hands.

