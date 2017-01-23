Lake Geneva couple face meth charges

A Lake Geneva couple arrested after a reported drug overdose were charged Monday with possession of materials for making methamphetamine. Erica Lenard, 30, called police after returning from work to The Wesley Inn, 625 Wells St., Lake Geneva, on Jan. 18. She thought her husband, Cody Lenard, 23, had overdosed, her defense attorney said last week .

