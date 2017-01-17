Lake Assault Fire Boat Responds to La...

Lake Assault Fire Boat Responds to Large Blaze Near Lake Geneva, WI

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: FireHouse.com

Lake Assault Boats, a leading manufacturer of purpose-built and mission-specific fire and rescue boats, reported that one of its fireboats, from Linn Township, Wisconsin, was called upon to support firefighting teams from several departments to fight a large fire in a corn drying facility located near the shores of Lake Geneva. The Lake Assault fireboat, with a one-person crew, single-handedly supplied 45,000 gallons of water to several tenders from mutual aid departments that were called upon to help battle the blaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Lake Geneva, WI

