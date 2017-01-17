Lake Assault Fire Boat Responds to Large Blaze Near Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Assault Boats, a leading manufacturer of purpose-built and mission-specific fire and rescue boats, reported that one of its fireboats, from Linn Township, Wisconsin, was called upon to support firefighting teams from several departments to fight a large fire in a corn drying facility located near the shores of Lake Geneva. The Lake Assault fireboat, with a one-person crew, single-handedly supplied 45,000 gallons of water to several tenders from mutual aid departments that were called upon to help battle the blaze.

