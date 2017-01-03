Early morning fire at Lake Geneva hotel

Early morning fire at Lake Geneva hotel

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Shortly before 5:30 Tuesday morning, the Lake Geneva Fire Department was called to the parking lot of the Cove on Center Street for the report of a strong odor of natural gas. Firefighters conducted a thorough investigation and discovered elevated levels of gas, but no identified source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Geneva Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year... Dec 28 Christian Taliban 2
school board members overstepping Dec 11 More optimistic 3
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec 9 Notimpressed 4
News Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ... Oct '16 Skittlez8773 207
Rude driver (Dec '13) Sep '16 Michael McArthur 3
Arabs at Subway????? (Jun '11) Sep '16 Michael McArthur 5
News Complaint: Lake Geneva parents stabbed, pepper ... (May '12) Sep '16 Michael McArthur 10
See all Lake Geneva Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Geneva Forum Now

Lake Geneva Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Geneva Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Lake Geneva, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,720 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,831

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC