Donna Jean Olson, Lake Geneva, WI
Donna Jean Olson, age 82, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, January 10, 2017, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton, WI, following a struggle with Parkinson's disease dementia. She was born on January 5, 1935.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
