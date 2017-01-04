Cop who is Hebron trustee arrested on DUI suspicion in fatal crash: police

A Lake in the Hills police officer who is running for village president of Hebron has been recommended for a charge of drunken driving in connection with a fatal accident in Lake Geneva, Wis., police said. Mark Mogan, 49, who is a Hebron village trustee, was taken into custody after last week's crash and then referred to prosecutors for a charge of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle after his car struck a woman who later died, authorities said.

