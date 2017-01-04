Cop who is Hebron trustee arrested on DUI suspicion in fatal crash: police
A Lake in the Hills police officer who is running for village president of Hebron has been recommended for a charge of drunken driving in connection with a fatal accident in Lake Geneva, Wis., police said. Mark Mogan, 49, who is a Hebron village trustee, was taken into custody after last week's crash and then referred to prosecutors for a charge of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle after his car struck a woman who later died, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Lake Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Dec 28
|Christian Taliban
|2
|school board members overstepping
|Dec '16
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|207
|Rude driver (Dec '13)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|3
|Arabs at Subway????? (Jun '11)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|5
|Complaint: Lake Geneva parents stabbed, pepper ... (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lake Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC