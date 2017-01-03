Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year new
There are 2 comments on the KATV Little Rock story from Wednesday Dec 28, titled Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year new. In it, KATV Little Rock reports that:
From widespread clown sightings and the invasion of Pokemon, to alleged UFO encounters and car accidents being blamed on spiders, many of us wondered these past 12 bizarre months whether we'd slipped from the grips of reality and entered the Twilight Zone. As we prepare for 2017's arrival, let's remember some of 2016's wackiest moments and most popular offbeat stories: Much of the country kicked off 2016 in winter wonderland mode, ushering in snow days to the delight of students all over.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATV Little Rock.
|
Since: Oct 12
49,098
Location hidden
|
#1 Wednesday Dec 28
After Russian Army plane crash, Government official eagerly blamed pilot error....recovered black box revealed that the plane's wing flaps failed......
|
#2 Wednesday Dec 28
So you think "Russian hacking" or "DNC hacking" was involved in the flap?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Lake Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|school board members overstepping
|Dec 11
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|207
|Rude driver (Dec '13)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|3
|Arabs at Subway????? (Jun '11)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|5
|Complaint: Lake Geneva parents stabbed, pepper ... (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|10
|Inefficient, incompetent pharmacy in Lake Gene... (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|21
Find what you want!
Search Lake Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC