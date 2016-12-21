Weather service upgrades to warning
The National Weather Service upgraded its winter storm watch to a winter storm warning for Rock and Walworth counties, according to its website . The warning from 2:08 p.m. Saturday specifically lists Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva and East Troy.
