Weather service upgrades to warning

Saturday Dec 10 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

The National Weather Service upgraded its winter storm watch to a winter storm warning for Rock and Walworth counties, according to its website . The warning from 2:08 p.m. Saturday specifically lists Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva and East Troy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

