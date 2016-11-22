The Ladder: Community State Bank opens new Lake Geneva branch
A mid-December opening is set for a new Community State Bank location in Lake Geneva. Located at 580 Broad St., the building is currently undergoing renovations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|school board members overstepping
|Dec 11
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|207
|Rude driver (Dec '13)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|3
|Arabs at Subway????? (Jun '11)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|5
|Complaint: Lake Geneva parents stabbed, pepper ... (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|10
|Inefficient, incompetent pharmacy in Lake Gene... (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|21
Find what you want!
Search Lake Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC