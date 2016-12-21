Preferred Compounding acquires Trostel

Preferred Compounding acquires Trostel

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Plastics News

Preferred Compounding Corp. has purchased Trostel Ltd. to expand its growing mixing operation and add product molding to its capabilities. Trostel is comprised of two divisions: a custom rubber compounding business and a specialty rubber goods molding operation.

