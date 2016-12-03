Plans Underway for Super Regional P/C...

Plans Underway for Super Regional P/C Insurer Conference 2017 for C-Suite Professionals

Insurance Journal and Demotech, Inc. announced that the inaugural Super Regional P/C Insurer Conference will be held July 16-18 2017 at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake, Geneva, Wis. The theme of the event is "Finding Your True North," a concept essential for accurate navigation.

