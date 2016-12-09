Man dies after falling through the ic...

Man dies after falling through the ice near Lake Geneva

Friday Dec 9 Read more: WKOW-TV

Authorities in this Walworth County resort town say they've found the body of a man who they believe fell through the ice on Lake Como earlier today. In a news release Friday evening, Town of Geneva Police Chief Steve Hurley said the man's body was found around 5:00 p.m. Officials determined he walked onto the ice from property on the grounds of the Geneva National Golf Club on the northwest side of the lake.

