Lake in the Hills police sergeant, Hebron village president candidate ...

A Lake in the Hills police sergeant and candidate for Hebron village president has been accused of driving while intoxicated and striking a pedestrian. Mark Mogan, 49, of Hebron, was arrested by Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, police on Tuesday on the charge of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, Lake in the Hills Police Public Information Officer Amanda Schmitt said.

