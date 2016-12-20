Lake in the Hills police sergeant, Hebron village president candidate ...
A Lake in the Hills police sergeant and candidate for Hebron village president has been accused of driving while intoxicated and striking a pedestrian. Mark Mogan, 49, of Hebron, was arrested by Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, police on Tuesday on the charge of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, Lake in the Hills Police Public Information Officer Amanda Schmitt said.
