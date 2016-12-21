Homeroom: High school math club creat...

Homeroom: High school math club creates opportunity for younger students

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Kenosha News

Area middle school students recently competed at a math meet hosted by members of Central High School's chapter of Mu Alpha Theta, a national mathematics honor society for high school students. For helping younger students showcase their abilities and for meeting the requirements for inclusion in Mu Alpha Theta, these Central students have earned this week's Homeroom "School Standout" distinction.

