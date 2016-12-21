Former Delavan dance teacher sentenced for sexually assaulting two girls
An accomplished international dancer was sentenced Thursday in Walworth County Court to 10 years in prison for the sexual assaults of two of his Delavan Dance Factory students. Ariel Cisneros, 48, pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to repeated sexual assault of a child while a second charge of first-degree repeated sexual assault of a child was dismissed, read in and considered during sentencing.
