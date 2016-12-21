Enduring memories: Through a child's eyes
Walworth County board supervisor Nancy Russell looks at downtown Lake Geneva shop windows during the holiday season. Russell remembers looking at the big department store windows decked out for the holidays in downtown Chicago every Christmas as a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSI Media.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Geneva Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 2016: The top offbeat stories of the year...
|Wed
|Christian Taliban
|2
|school board members overstepping
|Dec 11
|More optimistic
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|Damaged but defiant, Trump limps toward debate ...
|Oct '16
|Skittlez8773
|207
|Rude driver (Dec '13)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|3
|Arabs at Subway????? (Jun '11)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|5
|Complaint: Lake Geneva parents stabbed, pepper ... (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Michael McArthur
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lake Geneva Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC