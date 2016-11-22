Stanley R. Johnson, Lake Geneva, WI

Stanley R. Johnson, 77, of Lake Geneva, died Saturday, November 21, 2016 at the Lakeland Healthcare Center in Elkhorn, WI. Stanley was born October 20, 1939 in Elkhorn, the son of Harold Knute & Arlene Williams Johnson.

