22-year-old Lake Geneva man dies in weekend car crash

A 22-year-old Lake Geneva man died from injuries sustained in a Saturday morning car crash, according to a Lake Geneva police news release. Officers were dispatched at about 2:13 a.m. Saturday to the 800 block of South Lakeshore Drive, where they found a 2008 Nissan Altima that had crashed into a tree, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.