Lake Elmo drowning victim identified as Woodbury man
According to the Washington County sheriff's department, the three fishermen were in a canoe that capsized in the lake. Two of the men were rescued by a local homeowner in a pontoon boat, but Xiong drowned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake Elmo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Class B License
|Jun '17
|reddheadbabe
|1
|Oakdale / Cop's firing bares ill will for longt... (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|EMMETSBURG PERSON
|256
|Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Batman 1781
|130
|Washington County briefs: County park in Lake E... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|William lyons
|1
|city emploee resignations (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|judy anderson
|1
|John Berschens, 74, a farmer would do 'anything... (Mar '11)
|Jul '14
|Steven Schneider
|4
|Message for Marcus Bachmann (Mar '12)
|Mar '14
|wondering
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lake Elmo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC