Girl Drowns at Lake Elmo Swimming Beach
The sheriff's office said in a release that deputies responded to the Washington County Park Reserve swimming beach in Lake Elmo after a report that a 6-year-old girl had been pulled from the water and was not breathing. Responders attempted resuscitation, and the girl was transported to Regions Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Lake Elmo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Class B License
|Jun 1
|reddheadbabe
|1
|Oakdale / Cop's firing bares ill will for longt... (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|EMMETSBURG PERSON
|256
|Honest furnace review.
|Feb '17
|John
|1
|Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Batman 1781
|130
|Washington County briefs: County park in Lake E... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|William lyons
|1
|city emploee resignations (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|judy anderson
|1
|John Berschens, 74, a farmer would do 'anything... (Mar '11)
|Jul '14
|Steven Schneider
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lake Elmo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC