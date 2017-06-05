6-year-old who drowned at Lake Elmo park lake IDa d
A 6-year-old St. Paul girl who apparently drowned Sunday while swimming at Lake Elmo Park Reserve has been identified as Ghia Vue. The Washington County sheriff's office received a report about 1:17 p.m. that a girl had been pulled from the water at the park's swimming pond and was not breathing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Lake Elmo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Class B License
|Jun 1
|reddheadbabe
|1
|Oakdale / Cop's firing bares ill will for longt... (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|EMMETSBURG PERSON
|256
|Honest furnace review.
|Feb '17
|John
|1
|Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Batman 1781
|130
|Washington County briefs: County park in Lake E... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|William lyons
|1
|city emploee resignations (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|judy anderson
|1
|John Berschens, 74, a farmer would do 'anything... (Mar '11)
|Jul '14
|Steven Schneider
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lake Elmo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC