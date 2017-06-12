6-year-old girl pulled from water die...

6-year-old girl pulled from water dies in eastern Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Star Tribune

A 6-year-old girl has died after being pulled from the water at the Washington County Park Reserve swimming beach in Lake Elmo. Sheriff's deputies were called Sunday on a report that the girl was not breathing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Elmo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Class B License Jun 1 reddheadbabe 1
News Oakdale / Cop's firing bares ill will for longt... (Mar '09) Mar '17 EMMETSBURG PERSON 256
Honest furnace review. Feb '17 John 1
News Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10) Jun '16 Batman 1781 130
News Washington County briefs: County park in Lake E... (Aug '15) Aug '15 William lyons 1
city emploee resignations (Jun '15) Jun '15 judy anderson 1
News John Berschens, 74, a farmer would do 'anything... (Mar '11) Jul '14 Steven Schneider 4
See all Lake Elmo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Elmo Forum Now

Lake Elmo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Elmo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lake Elmo, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,425 • Total comments across all topics: 281,780,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC