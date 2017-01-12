Missing Minnesotans: Susan Swedell

Missing Minnesotans: Susan Swedell

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: KSTP

We now know what happened to Jacob Wetterling, but the whereabouts of dozens of other Minnesota children is still a mystery. Nineteen- year-old Susan Swedell disappeared from Lake Elmo 29 years ago this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake Elmo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News See the distortion (Dec '10) Dec 22 Doomsday 64
News Police Responded to White Bear Lake Home 49 Tim... (Aug '15) Dec 18 Drama queen ice 7
Oakdale WOMEN ONLY Conceal Carry Class Dec '16 EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS 1
News Lawsuit against ADT filed by murder victims' fa... (May '11) Nov '16 Democrats LOST 10
News Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10) Jun '16 Batman 1781 130
News Washington County briefs: County park in Lake E... (Aug '15) Aug '15 William lyons 1
city emploee resignations (Jun '15) Jun '15 judy anderson 1
See all Lake Elmo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake Elmo Forum Now

Lake Elmo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake Elmo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Cuba
 

Lake Elmo, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,945,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC