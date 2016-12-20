Retired Lake Elmo principal may have frozen to death while taking photos
The former Lake Elmo principal whose body was found outside this weekend was likely taking photographs when he froze to death, officials said. Nature photography was a hobby of 77-year-old Thomas LeCloux and he often took photographs of the area countryside, according to Cindy Ray, communications specialist for Presbyterian Homes & Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Lake Elmo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|See the distortion (Dec '10)
|Dec 22
|Doomsday
|64
|Police Responded to White Bear Lake Home 49 Tim... (Aug '15)
|Dec 18
|Drama queen ice
|7
|Oakdale WOMEN ONLY Conceal Carry Class
|Dec 15
|EQUIP2CONCEALCLASS
|1
|Lawsuit against ADT filed by murder victims' fa... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Democrats LOST
|10
|Razing puts end to fight over historic 'junk ho... (Jul '10)
|Jun '16
|Batman 1781
|130
|Washington County briefs: County park in Lake E... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|William lyons
|1
|city emploee resignations (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|judy anderson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake Elmo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC