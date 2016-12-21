Messelt receives 'Joe Ries Award'

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Chisago County Press

Bruce Messelt, Chisago County Administrator, received the "Joe Ries Excellence in County Management Award" from Minnesota Association of County Administrators president Roxy Traxler, Sibley County Administrator, during the Association of Minnesota Counties' Annual Conference in Minneapolis.

