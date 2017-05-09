Lake City Man Arrested for Sexual Battery in Madison County
On Monday around 4:30 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a sexual battery. Officers were immediately dispatched to the area of the Desoto Wayside Park in Madison County located off of NE Drew Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kims Chemicals and Phamaceuticals (Sep '12)
|12 hr
|Garret
|150
|Review: Chemsarus the scammer moderators
|12 hr
|Garret
|7
|Pha.PrivateTrade is safe Research Chemicals Sho...
|Jun 7
|BiZKiT
|4
|2-FMA PV8 PV9 Research Chemicals Shop Germany (May '14)
|Jun 7
|BiZKiT
|4
|michelle
|Jun 1
|skeeet
|1
|~ Columbia County, FL - 10th most dangerous in ... (Oct '14)
|May 31
|Skully
|2
|orangechemicals.com vs acechemstore.com SCAM ?
|May 30
|BiZKiT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC