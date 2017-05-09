Lake City Man Arrested for Sexual Bat...

Lake City Man Arrested for Sexual Battery in Madison County

Next Story Prev Story
May 9, 2017 Read more: WTXL

On Monday around 4:30 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a sexual battery. Officers were immediately dispatched to the area of the Desoto Wayside Park in Madison County located off of NE Drew Way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kims Chemicals and Phamaceuticals (Sep '12) 12 hr Garret 150
Review: Chemsarus the scammer moderators 12 hr Garret 7
Pha.PrivateTrade is safe Research Chemicals Sho... Jun 7 BiZKiT 4
2-FMA PV8 PV9 Research Chemicals Shop Germany (May '14) Jun 7 BiZKiT 4
michelle Jun 1 skeeet 1
~ Columbia County, FL - 10th most dangerous in ... (Oct '14) May 31 Skully 2
orangechemicals.com vs acechemstore.com SCAM ? May 30 BiZKiT 1
See all Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lake City Forum Now

Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Lake City, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,638,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC