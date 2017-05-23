Sex Offender Taken into Custody Will ...

Sex Offender Taken into Custody Will be Extradited Back to Jackson County

Monday Apr 24 Read more: WTXL

On Wednesday, March 8, The Sex Offender Compliance Division of Jackson County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation on registered sex offender, Mitchel Ray Norman, after failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. During the investigation, law enforcement discovered that Norman had moved to Lake City, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

