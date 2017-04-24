Florida Farmers Get Precise With Planting
Gone are the old ways of farming in today's world of increased demand, efficiency and concerns about environmental protection. In response to these demands, local farmers like Matt Dicks of Lake City, Florida have begun to incorporate precision agriculture methods into their current practices to create better produce.
